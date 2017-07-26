Norwalk Woman Granted Stay Of Deportation

July 26, 2017 6:27 PM
(HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – An immigration court has granted Nury Chavarria a stay of deportation and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has agreed to end its removal efforts.

Chavarria is a 43 year old mother of four who lives in Norwalk and works as a housekeeper.She took refuge last week in Inglesia De Dios Penatcostal Church in New haven to avoid deportation to her native Guatemala. She has lived in the United States for 24 years and all of her children were born here and are U.S. Citizens.

 

 

 

