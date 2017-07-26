New Haven Rabbi Charged With Sexual Assault

(New Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A New Haven rabbi and founder a yeshiva in the city is facing sexual assault charges.
This morning, police arrested 77-year-old Daniel Greer.
Greer is charged with sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.
Detectives say his arrest stems from alleged assaults on a victim from the early to middle 2000s.
Greer was the dean and founder of Yeshiva of New Haven/the Gan School. The alleged victim was a high school student there.
Police first launched their investigation in August of last year after being contacted by a man, through his attorney, that he’d been the victim of repeated sexual assaults.
Greer turned himself in this morning. Bond was set at $100,000.