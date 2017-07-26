Hartford PD Cracking Down On Underage Drinking At Concerts

(Hartford, CONN. / CBS Connecticut)– Hartford police officers met Tuesday with staff members from the XFINITY Theatre, and agreed to increase police enforcement at future events at the theatre in order to prevent underage drinking.
Last Friday night, nearly 100 people were taken to the hospital during a Chance the Rapper performance at the theatre. Most of those hospitalized were underage drinkers that had suffered severe intoxication. Hartford police sent 70 officers to cover the event, including a detail unit assigned to look out for underage drinkers. They issued 50 referrals for underage drinking.
The next show at the XFINITY Theatre is August 2nd, when One Republic will perform with Fitz and The Tantrums, and James Arthur.