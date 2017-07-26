Despite Budget Uncertainty, ‘Sales Tax Free Week’ A Go

July 26, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: Connecticut, Sales Tax Free Week 2017

(CBS Connecticut) – Despite the lack of a state budget, Connecticut’s annual “Sales Tax Free Week” is scheduled for the third week of August.

Clothing and footwear priced at under $100 will be exempt from the sales tax from August 20 to 26. Connecticut’s sales tax is currently 6.35 percent, but some state lawmakers have proposed increasing it to 6.99 percent.

The week, written into state law, is timed to coincide with back-to-school shopping.

The exemption used to cover clothing and footwear priced up to $300, but with Connecticut’s budget problems, it has dwindled in recent years to the current $100 level.

Though he would like to see a higher exemption– and an exemption applied to a wider range of items– Tim Phelan, president of the Connecticut Retail Merchants Association, says retailers and consumers alike still find value in the week.

This will be the 17th year for Connecticut’s “tax holiday” week.

 

