Connecticut Guard’s Flying Mission Settles In With C-130s

July 26, 2017 4:46 PM
Filed Under: C-130, Connecticut Air National Guard, East Granby

By SUSAN HAIGH
Associated Press

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The Connecticut National Guard has moved closer toward securing a flying mission centered on C-130 cargo planes for years into the future.

State and Guard officials held a ceremony on Wednesday to mark the opening of a new, federally funded, $16 maintenance facility for the aircraft stationed at the Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby.

It comes three weeks after the Guard welcomed home 130 airmen and four of the eight C-130s back from the Guard’s first large-scale deployment with the aircraft.

Major General Thaddeus Martin says two more projects remain in the pipeline: a new air terminal and a new, more secure entrance.

Connecticut’s flying mission was put in limbo in 2005 when the federal Base Realignment and Closure Commission recommended stripping the Guard’s A-10 fighter planes.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!

Listen Live

Listen