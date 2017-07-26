Arrest Made In Vernon Drive-By Shooting

July 26, 2017 7:41 PM
Filed Under: arrest, Drive-by, Vernon

(VERNON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Vernon Police have made an arrest in a daytime drive-by shooting in the Rockville section of town Monday.

21 year old Coolidge Edwards of Vernon was taken into custody in New Britain Wednesday.He is accused of firing shots at an occupied vehicle on Ward Street , striking the other vehicle. No one was injured.

Edwards was charged with Criminal Attempt Assault in the 1st degree,Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Carrying a Firearm without a Permit,Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm and Reckless Endangerment.

Bond was set at $250,000. Edwards is due in Rockville Superior Court Thursday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!

Listen Live

Listen