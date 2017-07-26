Arrest Made In Vernon Drive-By Shooting

(VERNON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Vernon Police have made an arrest in a daytime drive-by shooting in the Rockville section of town Monday.
21 year old Coolidge Edwards of Vernon was taken into custody in New Britain Wednesday.He is accused of firing shots at an occupied vehicle on Ward Street , striking the other vehicle. No one was injured.
Edwards was charged with Criminal Attempt Assault in the 1st degree,Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Carrying a Firearm without a Permit,Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm and Reckless Endangerment.
Bond was set at $250,000. Edwards is due in Rockville Superior Court Thursday.