West Hartford Police Probe String Of Overnight Fires

July 25, 2017 11:34 AM
Filed Under: Arson, fire, hartford, west hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – West Hartford police are working with their counterparts in Hartford to investigate a string of overnight fires that authorities believe were intentional.

In West Hartford, there were five blazes early Tuesday morning– four along Park Road and one on New Britain Avenue. Authorities say there were around the same number over the city line in Hartford as well.

One of the fires on Park road involved an American flag that was set ablaze on a porch, said police. Others were in a garbage can, a garbage bag on a porch, a dumpster, and a recycling bin. In Hartford, a clothing collection bin was set on fire.

No injuries are reported in the string of fires and the damage was reported to be minor.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact West Hartford Police Detective Andrew Wamester at 860-570-8883.

 

