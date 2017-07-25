This Morning With Ray Dunaway July 25, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Howard Schwartz, Executive Communications Director with the Better Business Bureau talks students and the financial perils they face. The Connecticut BBB explains how students can avoid financial disaster. Students lose money and risk identity theft through debt relief scams.

7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer in Manchester, asserts that the heartbreak of deportation is immigrants’ own doing.

7:50- Carol Platt Liebau is president of the Yankee Institute for Public Policy, and she discusses the concessions deal. Christmas in July? Concessions deal includes $104 million lump sum payment.

8:20- Lon Seidman, Lon.tv, checks in from New York for Motorola’s next Phone announcement. The U.S. General Services Administration has removed Kaspersky Lab from its list of approved vendors for federal systems, which also eliminates the discounts it previously offered to state governments.

8:50- Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz shares the latest on votes in the Capitol, the Labor Agreement, Affordable Housing, and more.

