Police Investigating Norwich Fires

(Norwich, CONN. / CBS Connecticut) — Norwich Police are looking into whether or not two fires this month may be connected.
The first blaze occurred July 3rd, when firefighters were called to a commercial structure with two apartments on South Second Avenue in the Taftville Section of Norwich. The building sustained heavy fire damage.
Then on Monday, they responded to another fire at a two-family apartment on third street. The Red Cross is assisting two adults and six children who will need temporary replacement housing.
Officials concluded arson as the cause of both fires, but say there are no direct indications that they are related. The Norwich Police Department’s Fire Investigation Team is looking into both fires.