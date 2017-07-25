Police: Crack Dealer Charged In Norwalk

July 25, 2017 11:55 AM
Filed Under: crack cocaine, norwalk

(Norwalk, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Norwalk police say a man suspected of selling crack cocaine put up a fight before officers were finally able to subdue and arrest him Monday.

Investigators say they were tipped off 43-year-old Derrick Wiggins of Waterbury was conducting sales.

Officers in the Special Services Division set up a buy on New Canaan Avenue and say they found Wiggins to be in possession of crack.

As he resisted arrest, police say Wiggins was tased and handcuffed.

Detectives say the crack turned out to be laced with Fentanyl.

Wiggins is facing multiple narcotics charges, as well as interfering with police.

Bond was set at $100,000.

