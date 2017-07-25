Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – There have been more signs of West Nile Virus activity reported in Connecticut.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station is reporting mosquitoes trapped in four towns have tested positive for the disease.

Scientists say those mosquitoes were trapped in West Haven, Stratford, Westport, and Greenwich.

That brings to seven, the number of mosquitoes trapped that have tested positive for WNV.

Two weeks ago, the first signs disease carrying mosquitoes turned up in West Haven.

Experts say mosquito activity begins to ramp up at this time of year and usually lasts until the first killing frost.

As always, those who expect to be outside at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active, should cover up and use repellent.