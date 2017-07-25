Arrest Made In New Haven Shooting

July 25, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: New Haven, shooting arrest

(New Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in New Haven have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old boy last weekend.

Twenty-year-old Charles Worthington was picked up at his Lilac Street home, police said.

The victim was shot in the leg just before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries.

Worthington faces charges of assault, carrying a pistol without a permit and risk of injury. His bond was set at $1 million.

The arrest is being hailed by New Haven officials in wake of a recent spike in shootings, including a shooting this month in which a 14-year-old boy died.

 

