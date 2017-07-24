Suspects Arrested For Attempted Coke Purchase At PD

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Two Cromwell men are facing charges after Hartford Police say they tried to buy cocaine in the most unlikely of places–the police department.

They say early Sunday morning, around 2:00, Noah Yankowski and Zachary Pillarella approached an officer who’d just finished his shift in the parking lot of the public safety complex on High Street.

Police say Yankowski and Pillarella asked the officer if they could “buy coke” from him.

The policeman advised the two of an ATM in the headquarters lobby after they said they first needed to retrieve $60 cash for the buy.

Yankowski and Pillarella were then arrested once inside.

Both face of criminal attempt to possess narcotics and conspiracy to possess narcotics.