Shootings Lead Police Chief To Speak Out

July 24, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: New Haven Police, shootings

(New Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A recent spate of shootings in New Haven has the city’s police chief speaking out.

Chief Anthony Campbell says in two of those cases, minors were shot, one of whom died this month.

Campbell says while all crimes are taken seriously, it’s particularly troubling when a child falls victim to street violence.

The chief says the department will be deplolying “multiple additional resources” to those areas being affected.

He’s also imploring the community to work with police in trying to keep quell the violence and help arrest the perpetrators.

Information can be provided anonymously by calling New Haven Police at (203) 946-6304.

