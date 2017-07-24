Newington Carjack Suspect Captured In Hartford

(Newington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A suspect is in custody in connection with a weekend carjacking in Newington.

Police say around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the victim reported being approached by two black males in the lot at Reynolds Elementary School on Reservoir Road.

One of the males was brandishing a handgun and police say both forced him to drive to the CTFastrak station in town, where he was then thrown out of the vehicle.

Detectives say the vehicle headed on the track toward Hartford, as a description was broadcast to surrounding police departments.

The vehicle was subsequently spotted by Hartford officer, who pursued the suspect briefly before the vehicle crashed at Judson and Clark Streets.

The 17-year-old is now in juvenile custody, facing a host of charges including kidnapping, conspiracy, robbery, carjacking and weapons possession on school grounds.

A second suspect is still being sought.