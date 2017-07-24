Milford Man Charged With Attempted Murder

(Milford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Milford police are charging a man after they say he strangled a woman and threatened a man with a knife.

The incident occurred Saturday morning. Around 7:45, officers say 25-year-old Patrick Kiraly became involved in a verbal dispute with the female victim, puching her in the face and strangling her to the point where she nearly blacked out.

The other man attempted to pull Kiraly away from the female victim when police say Kiraly pulled a pocket knife on the man.

Officers say Kiraly left the residence with his 2-year-old child. He was later found with the little one and placed under arrest.

Charges include criminal attempt to commit murder, risk of injury, strangulation, threatening and reckless endangerment.

Bond was set at $250,000. The child is the custody of family.