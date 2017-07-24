Man Shot In Face After 2 Groups In Cars Open Fire

July 24, 2017 8:25 AM
Filed Under: New Haven, shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say a man is recovering in a hospital after being shot in the face during an exchange of gunfire in New Haven.

Police were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Sunday after two groups in cars began shooting at each other.

The shooting victim has been identified as 21-year-old Devin Davis, of New Haven. He was hit in the face and in the arm, but his injuries were reported as not life-threatening. Davis is being treated at Yale New Haven Hospital.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!

Listen Live

Listen