House Votes To Override Malloy’s Affordable Housing Veto

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – It’s now up to the Connecticut Senate to decide whether to update a long-standing affordable housing law.

The House of Representatives voted 101-47 Monday to override Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s veto of a bill that makes it easier for municipalities to reach a threshold of having at least 10 percent of their housing considered affordable.

It’s unclear whether the Senate will follow suit.

Malloy and other opponents of the bill say the legislation weakens the state’s affordable housing standards and makes it more difficult for moderate-income people to find affordable housing in communities where they work.

But proponents say the current law needs to be updated, contending that “predatory developers” are misusing it to skirt local zoning authorities. They believe the bill will ultimately lead to more affordable housing.

