House Votes To Override Malloy’s Affordable Housing Veto

July 24, 2017 5:06 PM
Filed Under: Affordable housing, Malloy, override, veto

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – It’s now up to the Connecticut Senate to decide whether to update a long-standing affordable housing law.

The House of Representatives voted 101-47 Monday to override Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s veto of a bill that makes it easier for municipalities to reach a threshold of having at least 10 percent of their housing considered affordable.

It’s unclear whether the Senate will follow suit.

Malloy and other opponents of the bill say the legislation weakens the state’s affordable housing standards and makes it more difficult for moderate-income people to find affordable housing in communities where they work.

But proponents say the current law needs to be updated, contending that “predatory developers” are misusing it to skirt local zoning authorities. They believe the bill will ultimately lead to more affordable housing.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen