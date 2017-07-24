House Approves Labor Concessions Package

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ The Connecticut House of Representatives has approved a labor-savings package negotiated by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s administration and state employee union leaders.
The House voted 78-72 on Monday in favor of the deal, which is projected to save the state $1.5 billion over two years. The Senate plans to vote next week.
Lawmakers have yet to reach an agreement on a new two-year budget that covers a projected two-year, $5 billion deficit.
House Democratic Leader Matt Ritter says the labor concessions deal vote will bring lawmakers “closer to a final state budget,” but it’s unclear whether that will be the case.
House Republican Leader Themis Klarides says the concessions do not save the state enough money and tie the hands of future state officials for years.
