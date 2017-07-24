Hartford Line Rail Service Now Slated To Start In May 2018

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The start of Hartford Line commuter rail service between Hartford, New Haven Springfield has been delayed from January to May of 2018. Officials say the delay will allow crews to double-track an additional four miles of rail line between Hartford and Windsor, rather than causing disruptions for the new service.

State officials on Monday also announced that it has selected Alternate Concepts and TransitAmerica to jointly manage the new service. Both companies operate public transit rail and trolley services across the country.

Once launched, the Hartford Line will feature up to 17 round-trip trains a day between New Haven and Hartford, with a dozen of those trains continuing on to Springfield. Trains will travel at speeds of up to 110 miles per hour, with the travel times between New Haven and Springfield as little as 81 minutes.

So far, the state has spent more than $700 million on the project.