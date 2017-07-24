Body Found Could Be Man Swept Off Sandbar

(Milford, CONN./ CBS Connecticut)– Milford Fire officials found a body in Long Island Sound Sunday night that could be the 28-year-old man who was swept off the Charles Island Sandbar Friday night.
He was walking on the sandbar at Silver Sands beach with another man when the two slipped off. One of the men, who was wearing a life jacket, was rescued by a private vessel. Authorities had been searching for the other man, but suspended their search indefinitely Saturday afternoon.
Around 6pm Sunday, the Milford Fire department received a 911 call about a body found matching the description of the missing man. Authorities have not yet confirmed his identity. Visitors to Silver Sands State Park are asked to avoid walking on the Charles Island sandbar. Signage is posted area as a precaution.