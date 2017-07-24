Arrests In Beach Fight

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) – Police say five people have been arrested after a woman said she was attacked on a beach.

The New Haven Register reports (http://bit.ly/2tE4mEO ) police were called to Walnut Beach on Saturday on a report of a fight and found a woman bleeding from

her head.

The woman reported being attacked by three women and two men.

Police said they arrested one man who ran from the scene and was found hiding in a bush, and four other people who were found hiding under and behind vehicles

in a nearby parking lot.

All five were charged with breach of peace and four were charged with assault.

One was also charged with assault on public safety personnel.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)