Arrests In Beach Fight

July 24, 2017 2:20 PM
Filed Under: beach fight, Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) – Police say five people have been arrested after a woman said she was attacked on a beach.

The New Haven Register reports (http://bit.ly/2tE4mEO ) police were called to Walnut Beach on Saturday on a report of a fight and found a woman bleeding from
her head.

The woman reported being attacked by three women and two men.

Police said they arrested one man who ran from the scene and was found hiding in a bush, and four other people who were found hiding under and behind vehicles
in a nearby parking lot.

All five were charged with breach of peace and four were charged with assault.

One was also charged with assault on public safety personnel.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen