Two Stabbed Outside New London Bar

(NEW LONDON,Conn/CBS Connecticut) – Two men were stabbed outside the Y-Knot Cafe on Bank Street in New London early Sunday morning.
One victim suffered a stab wound to the torso and the other a stab/slash wound to the face and mouth
Both were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment and are listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the New London Police Department Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).