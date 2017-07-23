One Dead In Bridgeport Fire

July 23, 2017 10:47 AM
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) _ Authorities  say one person has died and two others have been taken to a hospital after a fire that destroyed a home.

Bridgeport fire officials say three people were at the home when it caught fire Sunday morning. A female resident died at the scene. She has not been identified.

Two other residents were taken to the hospital.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

 

