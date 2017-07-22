Underage Drinking At Xfinity Theater Show Friday Night

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – It was a busy Friday night for Hartford Police at a concert at the Xfinity Theater.

Police say over 90 people attending the Chance the Rapper show fell ill to severe alcohol intoxication and had to be treated at area hospitals.

Officers say a large number of those were underage–20 years and younger.

Hartford Police had over 70 officers on hand as part of a detail hired through a new “Underage Drinking Enforcement” grant through the state Department of Transportation.

Officers say excessive alcohol consumption was prevalent in surrounding lots.

Officials are reminding parents and guardians to be aware of the circumstances when they’re dropping youngsters off at the concert venue.