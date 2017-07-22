Spike In Synth Pot Reported In New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – Doctors in southeastern Connecticut say they are dealing with a spike in overdoses from synthetic marijuana.

Ron Kersey, coordinator of emergency medical services and emergency management at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, tells The Day newspaper (http://bit.ly/2uHEmrM) there have been at least 14 suspected cases reported since Wednesday.

New London Fire Department Battalion Chief Ted Sargent says most came from around the New London Community Meal Center.

Authorities are trying to determine whether they are dealing with a particularly potent batch of the drug, also known as K2.

The drug is a hallucinogen that doctors say can raise a person’s blood pressure and cause reduced blood supply to the heart. The National Institute on Drug

Abuse says the chemical can cause kidney damage and seizures.

