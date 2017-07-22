South Windsor Police Searching For Missing Woman

SOUTH WINDSOR – (CBS Connecticut) – South Windsor Police are looking for a woman who was last seen at her home around 1pm on July 12.

Police say 24-year-old Jordan Christine Galvin is believed to be driving a 2006 Red Nissan Altima, with a Connecticut license plate 631YGZ.

Galvin is described to be 5-foot-4, 165 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue and white dress with a black sweater.

Police said Galvin was last known to be in the Newington area.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts is urged to contact South Windsor Police at (860)-644-2551.