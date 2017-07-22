Public Asked To Comment On Draft Connecticut Water Plan

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The public is being asked to comment on a new plan that recommends a framework for managing Connecticut’s water into the future.

Interested parties have until Nov. 20 to review the Connecticut Water Planning Council’s draft State Water Plan and provide comments. The council plans to hold public hearings on the draft during the late summer and fall.

The draft appears on the council’s website at www.ct.gov/water .

A 2014 state law directed the council to create a plan to help planners, regulators and lawmakers to make decisions about managing Connecticut’s water resources that’s consistent throughout the state. The draft includes a collection of scientific information, policy recommendations and steps to help frame future water management laws and regulations.

Among other things, the report recommends greater public awareness about water conservation.