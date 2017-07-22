Norwalk Police Investigating Drug Overdoses

July 22, 2017 5:40 PM
NORWALK, Ct. (CBS Connecticut) —- Norwalk Police are investigating five drug overdoses that left two people dead on Saturday.

The overdoses occurred between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and two others took place later in the day.

The first incident occurred at Quaker Road, the second on Suncrest Road and the third on Perry Avenue.

Three of the victims remain hospitalized.

Police said their preliminary investigation found that crack cocaine laced with a opiate, may have led to the overdoses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwalk detectives at 203-854-3111.

 

 

