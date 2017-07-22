Demolition Possible For Historic Home

CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) – The cleanup of a property purchased by Cheshire could include the demotion of a 19th century home that preservationists describe as

one of the town’s last examples of a Victorian farmhouse.

The town’s agreement with the family that sold the property last year for $3 million requires the cleanup of contamination by Sept. 1.

The Record-Journal (http://bit.ly/2uJdnvG ) reports the family is planning to demolish the building as the least expensive option. Public works officials say

the contaminants include lead paint, asbestos and about 100 cubic yards (76 cubic meters) of soil tainted by an oil spill in the basement.

Joseph Dattillo is vice chairman of the Historic District Commission vice chairman.

He says the house could be preserved at a reasonable cost and should be because of its importance to Cheshire’s agricultural heritage.

