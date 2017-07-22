Bicyclist Serious Injured; Struck By Pick Up Truck

Westport, CT – (CBS CONNECTICUT) – On July 22, 2017 at approx. 10:36 a.m. the Westport Police, EMS, and Fire Department were dispatched to Roseville Road in the area of the McDonald’s entrance on a report that a bicyclist had been struck by a pick-up truck. Upon arrival, it was clear that the cyclist had sustained serious injuries, although the nature and extent are still unknown. The bicyclist was treated on scene by EMS and Fire personnel and transported to Norwalk Hospital for further treatment.

Due to the possible seriousness of the injuries, the Westport Police Accident Reconstruction Team was called in to head the investigation.

At this time, Roseville Road is closed between Colony Road and Post Road East, and will likely remain closed for the next two to three hours.

The operator of the pick-up truck, who was not injured, remained on the scene and is cooperating fully with the investigation.