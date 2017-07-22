Authorities: 1-Year-Old Burned By Oven At Campsite

NIANTIC, Conn. (AP) — Officials say a 1-year-old boy was taken to a hospital after he fell against a Dutch oven his family was using to cook breakfast at a campsite in Connecticut.

State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection spokesman Dennis Schain says police reported the boy suffered moderate burns not considered life-threatening at Rocky Neck State Park on Saturday in Niantic.

DEEP Environmental Conservation Police say the toddler was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London.

Police say the child’s family is from Middlebury.