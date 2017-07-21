Young Man Missing In Waters Off Silver Sands State Park

July 21, 2017 3:05 PM
(CBS Connecticut) — Emergency crews are searching the waters off Silver Sands State Park this afternoon, looking for a man who was swept off a sand bar.

Milford Fire Department Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi says the sand bar to Charles Island can be dangerous when the tide come in.

“Two males walking on the sand bar between Silver Sands State Park beach and Charles Island had slipped off that sand bar and into Long Island Sound,” Fabrizi said.

One of the young men was wearing a life jacket. He was found quickly.

The other man was wearing a backpack, and he is still missing.

The incident was reported in a 911 call at 12:45 pm.

