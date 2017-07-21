Weekend Road Work In Farmington

July 21, 2017 11:24 AM
(Farmington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Motorists who use Route 6 in Farmington will have to contend with some nighttime road work this weekend.

Police say a stretch Route 6 will be closed between New Britain Avenue and Spring Lane Saturday night and into Sunday morning from 7:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m.

A detour will be set up for Route 6 east and westbound traffic utilizing Spring Lane-Hyde Road-New Britain Avenue.

Police also say employees at ConnectiCare will be allowed in via Spring Lane and they advise motorists to drive carefully though the work zone and pay attention to posted signage.

