Rider Injured After Motorcycle Crashes Into Stone Wall

MOOSUP, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police have opened an investigation after a motorcyclist crashed into a stone wall in Plainfield.

Police say 54-year-old Adam Kovarovics was traveling in the Moosup section of town when he crashed into the wall around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Several members from local fire and emergency departments responded to the crash.

First responders say Kovarovics was transported to the hospital by helicopter. The extent of his injuries has not been released.

The crash is still under investigation.

