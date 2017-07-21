Fatal Shooting Probe In Norwalk

July 21, 2017 10:51 AM
Filed Under: fatal shooting, Norwalk Police

(Norwalk, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Norwalk police are investigating a fatal shooting from Thursday evening.

Detectives have launched a homicide investigation into the death of 26-year-old Johnny Lezeau.

The Norwalk man was found around 7:45 p.m. on Ely Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds.

Lezeau later died at Norwalk Hospital.

So far no arrests have been made, nor have police determined a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact detectives at (203) 854-3011.

There’s also a police tip line. The number is (203) 854-3111.

Tips may also be sent to the police web site at norwalkpd.com.

 

 

