Fatal Shooting Probe In Norwalk

(Norwalk, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Norwalk police are investigating a fatal shooting from Thursday evening.
Detectives have launched a homicide investigation into the death of 26-year-old Johnny Lezeau.
The Norwalk man was found around 7:45 p.m. on Ely Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds.
Lezeau later died at Norwalk Hospital.
So far no arrests have been made, nor have police determined a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact detectives at (203) 854-3011.
There’s also a police tip line. The number is (203) 854-3111.
Tips may also be sent to the police web site at norwalkpd.com.