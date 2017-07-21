Child Bicyclist Struck By Car

(Shelton, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A boy struck by a vehicle Thursday night while riding his bicycle in Shelton is now in critical condition at an area hospital.

Police say around 6:30 p.m., they began receiving 911 calls reporting the 12-year-old had been struck at the intersection of Maltby and Gilbert Streets.

The boy was treated at the scene by EMS and police and later rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is now in critical condition.

Investigators say the child was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

They say the driver, a 34-year-old woman from Oxford was not injured. She did stop, police say, and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Shelton Police Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating and is asking anyone with information to call them at (203) 924-1544.