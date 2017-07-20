Wesleyan Professor Emeritus Accused Of Letting Second Dog Die In Hot Car

July 20, 2017 1:59 PM
Filed Under: dog, labradoodle, Middletown, Wesleyan

(CBS Connecticut) — A Wesleyan University professor emeritus has been arrested after leaving a dog to die in his car on a hot day.

David Beveridge told police he forgot to drop off Jennie the Labradoodle at doggie day care on Tuesday, and instead went to work, leaving the animal in the car.  Temperatures were in the 90’s, and it was a sunny day.

Middletown Police Lieutenant Heather Desmond says this is not the first time the 79-year-old has caused a dog to die in that way.

“He had an incident in 2014 where he left another dog in a car named Charlie, and that 4-year-old poodle mix also died from being left in the car,” Desmond said.

Beveridge is charged with animal cruelty in the latest dog death.

