This Morning With Ray Dunaway July 20, 2017

7:20- Dr. Jeff Finkelstein, Medical Director of Hartford HealthCare’s GoHealth Urgent Care, says they are seeing lots of poison ivy, tick bites, Lyme disease and orthopedic injuries. He also notes that this is the worst poison ivy and tick season he has seen.
7:50- James Bergenn explains the parole hearing tomorrow that could help O.J. Simpson get out of prison in October — here’s what you need to know about the hearing…
8:50- Steve Wolfberg, Principal, Chief Creative & Growth Officer Cronin breaks down how and why tired gender tropes– like men being bad at housework– will be banned in ads in the near future.
