Teen Shot In New Haven Dies

July 20, 2017 2:16 PM
Filed Under: homicide, New Haven

(New Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – New Haven city officials say a 14-year-old boy shot last weekend has now died.

Mayor Toni Harp and Police Chief Anthony Campbell says Tyriek Keyes died early this morning at Yale New Haven Hospital.

The teen was shot Sunday night in the area of Bassett and Newhall Streets.

His is the fifth homicide of the year in New Haven.

Harp said “tragically, gun violence has claimed the life of another city resident; this time the sadness we all feel is compounded by the youthful age of the victim”.

So far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact New Haven Police detectives at (203) 946-6304.

