Southington Van Crash Sends 11 To Hospital

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say 11 people were hospitalized with minor injuries following crash in Southington.

Police responded to the crash around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities tell the Bristol Press a passenger van struck a vehicle at an intersection, which then hit a third car. The people in the van were hospitalized.

There were no reported injuries in the other two cars.

Police say the van driver has been issued a ticket for failure to drive a reasonable distance apart.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)