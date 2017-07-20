Sound Off CT: Can The GOP and Trump Overturn Obamacare?

July 20, 2017 9:45 AM By Jim Vicevich

Don Pesci, Red Notes from a Blue State: Connecticut Commentary, joins Jim to discuss Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s intent to derail Trump’s presidency. And the fishing industry in Connecticut is in under assault from foreign fish imports.

Then Bob McGuffie, leader of the Tea Party movement in Connecticut and Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union and CPAC was the White House political director to former President George W. Bush, talk about the GOP and their failure to repeal Obamacare.

