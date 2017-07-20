Tapas, Seinfeld, Spin Class And Much More: Here’s A List Of What People In Each State Hate The Most

CBS Local– Thanks to the dating app known as Hater, which as you might have guessed, pairs you up with your perfect match based on things you and your soon-to-be date both hate, we now know what each state hates most.

For example, Nebraska for some reason loathes the show “Seinfeld.”

Massachusetts hates Eli Manning more than anything else in the world, thanks to the New York Giants quarterback twice defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowls. Manning’s team’s home state of New York hates the touristy Times Square area.

Coffee is on the mind of many in a few states. Maryland hates cheap coffee and Washington, home to Seattle and some of the best coffee in the world, hates Keurig K-Cups.

Meanwhile, Colorado hates the boy band NSYNC and Utah hates pornography.

Do you agree with what your state hates most?