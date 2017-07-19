Sun’s Miller To Coach WNBA East Stars

July 19, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: Bill Laimbeer, connecticut sun, Curt Miller, New York Liberty, WNBA All Star Game

NEW YORK (AP) – Connecticut’s Curt Miller will replace New York’s Bill Laimbeer as coach of the East in the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday.

Laimbeer cited personal reasons for his decision not to coach the game in Seattle.

His wife contracted a virus on a recent trip to Africa and hasn’t fully recovered.

With the Liberty on the road for nearly two weeks after the All-Star break, Laimbeer would have had no time to spend with her.

Miller will be coaching in his first All-Star Game. Minnesota’s Cheryl Reeve is coaching the West.

The league also announced Wednesday that New York’s Sugar Rodgers will replace Washington’s Elena Delle Donne, who will miss the game because of a sprained
ankle.

Minnesota’s Rebekkah Brunson will fill in for Brittney Griner, who has an injured knee and ankle.

