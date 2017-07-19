Police Warn Of Uptick In Vehicle Thefts, Burglaries

SUFFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Lock it, or lose it. That’s the message from Suffield police, who are urging vehicle owners to ensure they don’t become an easy target for criminals by leaving their vehicles unlocked, or valuables or the keys inside.
Suffield and Manchester police recently convened a meeting of around 40 investigators from law enforcement agencies in Greater Hartford, to share intelligence on vehicle thefts and burglaries– which authorities say are on the uptick, with juveniles often those responsible.
In Suffield, police say they recently arrested two boys in connection with a string of vehicle thefts and burglaries, which Captain Christopher McKee says displayed a concerning escalation.
“There were a couple of car chases, some pursuits, there were some crashes– none in Suffield thankfully … some other communities did experience them and thankfully no one was hurt,” he said.