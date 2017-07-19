Images Released In Hamden Indecent Exposure Case

(CBS Connecticut) — Hamden Police release security camera images of a silver, 2-door Honda Accord that matches the description of a vehicle in which a man was riding when he exposed himself to two young girls.

The images were taken at Legion Field, moments before a heavyset white man in his late 30’s exposed himself to two girls selling rocks outside a house on Maher Avenue in Hamden on Saturday, July 15.

The man was bald, with a goatee and round-framed glasses.