Images Released In Hamden Indecent Exposure Case

(CBS Connecticut) — Hamden Police release security camera images of a silver, 2-door Honda Accord that matches the description of a vehicle in which a man was riding when he exposed himself to two young girls.
The images were taken at Legion Field, moments before a heavyset white man in his late 30’s exposed himself to two girls selling rocks outside a house on Maher Avenue in Hamden on Saturday, July 15.
The man was bald, with a goatee and round-framed glasses.
image4Security camera images of a vehicle described as a silver, 2-door Honda Accord parked near the entrance to Legion Field in Hamden shortly before a man exposed himself to two young girls selling rocks in front of a home on Maher Avenue. Image courtesy of Hamden Police.
