DMV To Temporarily Close Derby And Milford Service Centers

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles says it is temporarily closing its service centers in Milford and Derby, so that it can strengthen services at its full-service branch offices. The Milford and Derby offices are currently open two days a week.

“The DMV lines in Milford City Hall have become just too long, and any closure would ripple into Derby where lines are also growing,” said DMV Commissioner Michael Bzdyra. “Returning four staff workers to full-service DMV offices, where there’s also high demand Tuesday through Saturday, will help improve service overall where we serve many more people.”

The two centers provide various license and registration services. Milford is open Tuesday and Thursday and Derby is open Wednesdays and Fridays. Both offices will close effective July 24.

Milford Mayor Ben Blake says he’s been told by Bzdryra that the closures should only last a matter of weeks. In an interview, Bzdryra told WTIC, no firm timetable has been set.

Blake says DMV lines at city hall have turned into a public safety issue, with people waiting in line for 2 to 3 hours at times.