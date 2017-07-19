Connecticut Man Convicted Of Gun Trafficking Charges

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut bail bondsman has been convicted of buying guns in Georgia and reselling them illegally in his home state.

The Connecticut Post reports 29-year-old Mark “Buddy” Williams, of Bridgeport, pleaded under the Alford doctrine on Tuesday to firearms trafficking and illegally transferring firearms. That means he did not admit guilt, but acknowledged prosecutors had enough evidence for a guilty finding at trial. The judge then found him guilty.

Authorities say he bought guns at gun shows in Georgia and resold them in deals arranged by his wife at the Milford restaurant where she worked.

He faces up to 10 years in prison at sentencing Sept. 15. His lawyer plans on asking for less prison time.

The number of guns Williams sold and who bought them remains under investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)