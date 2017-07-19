Chip’s Family Restaurant Replaces GE As Petit Family Foundation 5K Title Sponsor

(CBS Connecticut) — The Petit Family Road Race in Plainville has a new title sponsor.

With the support of Chip’s Family Restaurant owner George Chatzopoulos, Race Director Bob Heslin says the event will now be called the Chip’s Family Restaurant 5K.

General Electric sponsored the race for its first nine years.

The conglomerate backed out because it was selling its Plainville facility.

Last year, GE also announced it would move its headquarters from Fairfield to Boston.

Proceeds from the race go to the Petit Family Foundation.

The foundation honors the victims of the Cheshire home invasion murders by raising money to promote opportunity for young women, fight chronic illness, and help people affected by violence.

The race will be held Sunday, August 6. It ends at Plainville High School, a change from previous years when the GE plant played a role in the race.