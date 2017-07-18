Two Suspects Sought In Lisbon Shoplifting

July 18, 2017 9:32 PM
Filed Under: Lisbon, shoplifting

(LISBON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police are seeking two suspects that left Dick’s Sporting Goods in Lisbon Sunday afternoon around 2 pm without paying for approximately $300-$500 worth of Nike men’s apparel.

One of the suspects is an African-American man believed to be 20-25 years old with a thin build and short hair.The second suspect is an African-American woman approximately 25-30 years old with a thin build and dread locks.

Anyone who may have information about the shoplifting , the stolen apparel or believe they know who the suspects are is asked to call State Police Troop E in Montville at 860-848-6500 extension 5104 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.All calls and texts will remain confidential.

 

